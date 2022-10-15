FEMA inspectors arriving in Bethel and St. Michael to assist residents with aid applications

By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:16 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Bethel and St. Michael to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance.

Teams will be arriving Saturday to register residents for assistance and answer questions concerning the application process and what will follow, according to a release from the agency.

Right after the registration process, inspectors will perform house inspections.

If residents are unable to apply with FEMA staff, they can register by calling 1-866-342-1699 or visiting www.disasterassistance.gov. When residents call, they should press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish, and 3 for all other languages. TTY callers dial 711. If calling from an out-of-state area code, dial 1-800-770-8973 for Alaska relay service.

If residents require an accommodation — such as spoken language resources, mobility assistance, or sign language interpreting services — they can call or text 907-727-6221 or email FEMA-language-access-request@fema.dhs.gov.

If residents feel they have experienced discrimination, they can call the FEMA Civil Rights Resource at 833-285-7448 or 800-462-7585 (TTY/TDD), or email FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov. Inspectors will have appropriate federal identification and will never charge for assistance.

More information is also available about FEMA support at FEMA Disaster Site, and updates from FEMA Region 10 are available on the agency’s Twitter page.

