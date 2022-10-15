Freezing rain and snow arrive this weekend

Moisture moving north encounters cold air, touching off rain-snow mix
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low spinning over the Aleutians is helping to draw warm, moist air north to Alaska as we head into the weekend.

Anchorage and surrounding areas should be aware that freezing rain is likely, so roads and sidewalks will be slippery.

Winter weather advisory starts Saturday morning for the Copper River Basin, where 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible, along with ice accumulation of up to a quarter inch.

Winds in the Alaska Range will increase out of the south, up to 45 mph with an advisory issued for the area.

As the front moves through mainland areas, snow showers will follow, and this is true all the way to the North Slope by Sunday.

