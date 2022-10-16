Rain returns overnight; tapers off Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain made for some slipping and sliding across portions of the Anchorage area and Southcentral early Saturday. By late morning, however, temperatures had risen into the upper 30s, which was warm enough for areas to be wet rather than icy. Snow lingered the longest across the Copper River Basin and upper Matanuska Valley, but by early Saturday evening, that too had transitioned over to a cold rain.

Rain returns to Anchorage late Saturday evening and continues through the better part of Sunday morning before tapering to widely scattered showers in the afternoon, complete with a few sunny breaks. With winds on the increase out of the south, temperatures will slowly rise up through the 30s overnight and reach the middle 40s for Sunday afternoon highs.

As the storm system repsonsible moves across southern Alaska, it will weaken as it’s energy stretches out across the region, and slowly dissipates. This will keep scattered late afternoon and early evening showers in the forecast through the middle part of the week. Temperatures will return to normal this coming week with highs generally in the mid 40s, and morning lows in the upper 30s.

