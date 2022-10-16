Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna

Alaska State Troopers searching for Soldotna man
Alaska State Troopers searching for Soldotna man(KTVF)
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:47 PM AKDT
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Troopers and local law enforcement are searching for a Soldotna man on Sunday, who is a “person of interest in a crime committed late last night,” according to an email from the Alaska State Troopers.

Public Information Officer Tim Despain said via email the individual should be considered armed and dangerous.

The man is described as a white male who is 5 foot 9 inches tall, and 140 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Troopers advise avoiding Zackery Street and Inuvik Lane off of Funny River Road in Soldotna. A large police presence is on the scene, working the area.

This is an isolated event and an ongoing investigation.

Troopers ask the public to please contact Soldotna Dispatch Center at 907-262-4453 if anyone has seen an individual matching the description or if someone sees suspicious activity in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

