Anchorage man sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for child pornography charges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for producing child pornography, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted.

The release said that 30-year-old Timothy Swensen of Anchorage was convicted on one count of production of child pornography and sentenced to 45 years in federal prison. As part of the judgement, Swensen will be required to be on supervised release for the rest of his life, and must pay $15,000 in restitution.

According to the release, Swensen sent sexually explicit text messages containing images of his sexual abuse of a toddler to a young adult that he had previously abused.

According to sentencing documents, Swensen sent these images “while the defendant was on state probation for a prior sexual assault conviction.”

“The Defendant is an opportunistic, recidivist sex offender who has actively and directly exploited some of the most vulnerable members of our community even after having been convicted by the State of Alaska for similar conduct and released on supervision back into the community,” sentencing documents said.

Swensen was convicted of second-degree sexual assault in 2011. He was arrested in May 2021 by the FBI’s Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Task Force.

“Swensen is a predatory danger to society who will now spend 45 years behind bars for actively and directly exploiting some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska S. Lane Tucker said.

“Although nothing can erase the indescribable trauma inflicted on the victims and their families, we hope this sentence will bring some accountability for his actions. It is also a signal to others that we will use all means at our disposal to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit and harm children.”

The release said that the FBI and Anchorage Police Department assisted the task force in arresting Swensen.

“This sentence reflects the severity and depravity of the defendant’s crimes, which have no place in our society,” Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Anchorage Field Office Antony Jung said. “Protecting the most vulnerable, and removing child predators from our community, will always be a priority for the FBI and our law enforcement partners.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

