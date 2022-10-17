Body of Bethel man missing since September found

Bethel police have confirmed that the body of a Bethel man missing since September has been...
Bethel police have confirmed that the body of a Bethel man missing since September has been found and recovered.(Courtesy - Bethel Police Department)
By Jeremy Rolston and Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - Bethel police have confirmed that the body of a Bethel man missing since September has been found and recovered.

Bethel Chief of Police Leonard Hicks confirmed to Alaska’s News Source Monday morning that 33-year-old Valdamire Kinegak, who was reported missing Sept. 22, was found over the weekend by a bystander at the Browns Slough bridge in town.

Chief Hicks said the person who made the discovery notified officers with the department, who were able to use an ID card in a wallet on the body to positively identify Kinegak.

Hicks said Kinegak’s body would be transferred to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers are searching for 62-year-old Ronald Dean Beyering of Soldotna.
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna considered “armed and dangerous”
The Anchorage Police Department is asking for the public's help finding missing woman.
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights
Westinghouse is developing a micro nuclear reactor it says could benefit rural Alaska
Company touts benefits of micro nuclear reactors for rural Alaska
Ben Stevens at an APOC hearing, Jan. 2007 (KTUU)
Ben Stevens dies at 63
A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre
A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre

Latest News

Low pressure over the southeastern Bering Sea will keep bringing up moisture and "milder"...
A return to "normal" Fall weather
907 Sports relive every single touchdown from the state football weekend.
907 Sports
Injured fisherman rescued in Canadian waters
Injured fisherman rescued in Canadian waters
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna