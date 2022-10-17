Body of Bethel man missing since September found

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - Bethel police have confirmed that the body of a Bethel man missing since September has been found and recovered.

Bethel Chief of Police Leonard Hicks confirmed to Alaska’s News Source Monday morning that 33-year-old Valdamire Kinegak, who was reported missing Sept. 22, was found over the weekend by a bystander at the Browns Slough bridge in town.

Chief Hicks said the person who made the discovery notified officers with the department, who were able to use an ID card in a wallet on the body to positively identify Kinegak.

Hicks said Kinegak’s body would be transferred to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

