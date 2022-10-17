Injured fisherman rescued in Canadian waters

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an injured man in Canadian waters off Vancouver Island.

At 7:19 p.m. Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick was notified by radio from Victoria Traffic requesting assistance, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

“A small boat crew launched from the cutter and boarded the fishing vessel Miss Norma in the vicinity of Johnstone Strait, British Columbia, where they administered first aid to the 67-year-old man, who was suffering symptoms of a concussion and a broken arm,” the guard wrote.

The crew transported the man in a rescue litter, placed him in the boat, and took him to the cutter.

The John McCormick crew traveled through Johnstone Strait in British Columbia and traveled toward Port McNeill on Vancouver Island. The Canadian Coast Guard Patrol Vessel M. Charles M.B. crew then took the man and brought him to EMS in Port McNeil.

“After a 34-day patrol where we sailed throughout the Pacific Northwest, we were headed home to Ketchikan when we received this urgent request for assistance,” Lt. Josh Moan said, “We were happy to be able to work with our partners in the Canadian Coast Guard to bring this man to a higher level of care. It was an all-hands evolution to help him and we wish him a swift recovery.”

