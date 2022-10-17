Survey: More travelers will avoid checking bags on future flights

FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or...
FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or mishaps.(WVUE Fox 8)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A survey found more air travelers are avoiding checking baggage when they fly.

According to the September survey, 60% of fliers reported some kind of disruption while traveling by air this summer.

Of the 1,700 Americans in the survey, 1 in 6 said their luggage was lost or delayed. That tracks with federal statistics that show more than 1.7 million bags were mishandled last year by U.S. air carriers.

The survey also shows that 41% of fliers now say they will avoid checking in with a bag in the future.

23% say they will use their own bag-tracking technology like an Apple AirTag if they do.

Transportation experts agree that staffing shortages at airports combined with high travel demand are at the root of the problem.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage Police Department is asking for the public's help finding missing woman.
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights
FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Ben Stevens at an APOC hearing, Jan. 2007 (KTUU)
Ben Stevens dies at 63
Westinghouse is developing a micro nuclear reactor it says could benefit rural Alaska
Company touts benefits of micro nuclear reactors for rural Alaska
A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre
A day of demolition at the Fourth Avenue Theatre

Latest News

Injured fisherman rescued in Canadian waters
Injured fisherman rescued in Canadian waters
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna
Water flows in Coldwater Creek on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, behind a row of homes at Belcroft...
Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man in Canadian waters.
Injured fisherman rescued in Canadian waters