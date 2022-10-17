Warm and rainier weather makes a return to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures have taken an upward trend in Alaska, as warmer weather has been building in across mainland Alaska. This comes as many across Alaska were dealing with the coldest stretch of weather all season long last week.

While October normally brings colder conditions to the state, Southcentral Alaska continues to see temperatures remaining well above average. For the month as a whole, Anchorage is currently sitting just over 2 degrees warmer than average. That likely will increase this week, as daily highs will stay in the 40s, while overnight lows stay in the upper 30s.

Despite the warmer weather, scattered showers will still remain in the forecast. This wet weather pattern is once again set to stay around for most of the week, impacting areas from Southwest to Southeast Alaska. While the heaviest rain will fall for coastal regions of Southcentral and Southeast in the coming days, inland areas will still see a decent shot for some passing showers. Any rain today will amount to 0.50 to 1 inch of rain for coastal regions of Southcentral and Southeast, while inland regions of Southcentral see up to 0.25″.

The next strong storm looking to impact coastal regions arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. An area of low pressure moving into the Gulf of Alaska will lead to increased winds and heavy rain across Southcentral and Southeast through the middle of the week. In addition to the winds and rain, rough seas look likely for much of the Gulf of Alaska.

Much of this week will keep highs in the 40s, before we tap into some colder air by week’s end. As a result, any remaining moisture Thursday night into Friday could lead to a wintry mix across Southcentral. It will all be dependent on the amount of moisture left in the region, as the colder air spills into the region. By this weekend, highs will fall back into the 30s, with overnight lows in the 20s.

Have a wonderful week!

