Alaska Airlines pilots vote to approve 3-year labor deal

Alaska Airlines pilots voted to approve a new 3-year labor contract on Monday.

The pilots have a tentative agreement with Alaska Airlines on a deal that brings improvements to job security, pay, scheduling flexibility, and other quality-of-life provisions, according to an Air Line Pilots Association press release.

Ninety-six percent of eligible Alaska pilots voted, and 82 percent voted to agree to the deal.

“For years, we’ve been polling our pilots to ensure this agreement would meet their needs, and today’s vote makes it clear that the major deficiencies in our contract have been addressed,” Capt. Will McQuillen, chairman of the Alaska Airlines Master Executive Council said.

The new agreement provides top-of-industry wages, according to the release.

An Alaska Airlines press release wrote that the new contract will include:

Wage increases up to 23% depending on years of service

ALPA-designed schedules and increased flexibility for pilots to adjust their schedules

Stronger job security ensuring Alaska pilot growth alongside company growth

Retirement contribution increases and no increase to health care costs.

In April, Alaska Airlines pilots picketed after hitting a wall in contract negotiations with the airline that have lasted nearly three years.

“While it took some time, I’m glad to have them working under a new contract that values their contributions to Alaska. I’m grateful to our colleagues at ALPA who bargained with determination and a fierce dedication to our pilots. This new contract reiterates what many of us have known for decades: Alaska is a great place to spend a pilot career,” Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said.

The pilots’ previous contract became amendable two years ago.

