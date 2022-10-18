Anchorage man indicted for 2016 cold-case homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been indicted on two charges connected with the shooting death of Jose Gonzalez on July 16, 2016.

Assistant Attorney General Erin McCarthy reported Monday that 39-year-old Jose Evangelista was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder for the death of Gonzalez in a case that had gone cold up until Alaska State Troopers found human remains in Turnagain Pass in 2021, and were able to identify the remains as Gonzalez through DNA testing by the FBI Laboratory.

The Anchorage Police Department was able to open a homicide investigation.

The Department of Law and the Office of Special Prosecutions brought the case to the grand jury on Oct. 11.

“Once Mr. Gonzalez was identified, the case was assigned to the Anchorage Police Department Cold Case Unit for follow up. That investigation has led to Jose Evangelista being charged and indicted for the murder of Jose Gonzalez,” APD Homicide Sergeant Rayne Reynold said.

Evangelista faces up to 99 years imprisonment and is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on Oct. 19.

