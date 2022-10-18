Elders and Youth Conference is underway at Dena’ina Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 39th Elders and Youth Conference got underway in Anchorage Monday morning. The statewide event is bringing 1,000 attendees and more than 100 speakers from around the state to the Dena’ina Center for the next three days.

The Elders and Youth Conference traditionally happens right before the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention. It’s been described as part conference, part culture camp, and is sponsored by the First Alaskans Institute. First Alaskans Institute Alaska Native Policy Director Barbara Blake said this was an important opportunity for young people to learn how to have their voices heard.

“They have the opportunity to advocate and to learn how to advocate,” Blake said. “Especially our youth, who are learning for the first time, what that means. They have breakouts by region, and they have the opportunity to have conversation in their regional breakouts where they get to discuss with each other things that they find important.”

For the first time in three years, the convention is being held in person. Blake said being together under one roof helps to strengthen bonds and build connections. It also illustrates the convention’s theme: Relatives of Ours, which Blake said is a reminder of the things Alaska Native people share.

“We come from 23 distinct language groups. We come from over 200 tribes, 12 regional corporations, and over 200 village corporations, but we are connected as a people,” Blake said.

19-year-old Christianna Edwards was the Youth Keynote Speaker Monday. Edwards, who is hard of hearing, also emphasized connections. She said that disabilities and differences shouldn’t set people apart.

“I want this world to not be so diverse and divided. I want our world to be all connected and see each other as humans,” Edwards said.

Conferencegoers also have an opportunity for some hands-on learning. Classes include birch bark canoe building, fish cutting and pickling, and learning to weave.

The Elders and Youth Conference runs through Wednesday, Oct. 19. The AFN Convention starts Thursday at the Dena’ina Center and runs through Saturday.

