High winds and heavy rain moves into Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong low continues to move into the Gulf of Alaska this morning, with widespread rain and high winds set to impact Southeast over the next 36 to 48 hours. While the low itself will move through the Gulf of Alaska, little impacts will be felt in Southcentral. Some showers and breezy conditions can be expected for Southcentral, wiht the heaviest rain expected from Kodiak thorugh parts of Prince William Sound.

The area of low pressure will continue to build through the Gulf of Alaska in a northeasterly motion. This will take the core of the impacts into Southeast Alaska over the next few days. As a result of this, a high wind warning and flood watch has been issued for Southeast. Winds today will gusts as high as about 50 mph in some locations, with even gustier conditions expected overnight into Wednesday. As for the rain itself, we’ll see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with localized heavier amounts. While water levels remain high across Southeast, no current rivers are in flood stage. It’s important with the heavy rain returning to the region to go ahead and prepare for the potential for rising waters and minor flooding.

The rain and winds will let up Wednesday night into Thursday, as the next storm is beginning to take shape. Widespread rain and a wintry mix will impact Southwest Alaska and Southcentral by Thursday and Friday. This comes as an upper level disturbance and front sweep from west to east across the state. This will not only lead to widspread rain for Thursday, but also the chance from some gusty winds and a wintry mix as colder air spills into the region by Friday.

We’re once again watching another cold snap heading our way, which could rival the cold air we saw last week. The coldest high we’ve seen so far this season is 36, but it’s possible we could see highs near freezing by Monday of next week.

Have a safe and happy Tuesday!

