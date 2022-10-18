Newborn girl safely surrendered at fire station near Las Vegas

Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers responded to the fire station.
Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers responded to the fire station.(Pexels via MGN)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered at a fire station in Henderson, near Las Vegas, Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers arrived.

The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law, which relates to the unconditional acceptance of an abandoned newborn.

The police department said the statute encourages parents who decide to abandon their newborns to do so in a safe way and remain anonymous.

“Proper protocols were followed by law enforcement and medical personnel, and no laws were violated in reference to the surrendering of the infant,” Henderson police said.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bethel police have confirmed that the body of a Bethel man missing since September has been...
Body of Bethel man missing since September found
Alaska State Troopers are searching for 62-year-old Ronald Dean Beyering of Soldotna.
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna considered ‘armed and dangerous’
The Anchorage Police Department is asking for the public's help finding missing woman.
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights
Grace Christian runners getting across the line by any means necessary
Grace Christian runner shows sportsmanship by helping teammate across finish line
An Anchorage grand jury has indicted a man on two charges in connection with the shooting death...
Anchorage man indicted for 2016 cold-case homicide

Latest News

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Texas woman accused of killing daughter she called ‘evil’
Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south...
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
New evidence that workers are struggling to keep up with crushing inflation.
Paycheck not keeping up with inflation? Here's what you can do
Oct. 18, 2022 FastCast
Oct. 18, 2022 FastCast