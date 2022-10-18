Southcentral stays mild this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There was an upbeat feeling in the air throughout the newsroom on Monday because of the afternoon sunshine and temperatures that touched 50 degrees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Following last week’s preview of winter — I have to admit — it was nice to see all the positive energy and of course, receive all of the thanks and compliments on the weather (because we make the weather you know!). Remember, though, October is a month of transition and we’ll go through another one here by the end of the week.

It will start with a well-developed, strong, and powerful storm system churning northward out of the Pacific into the Gulf of Alaska on Tuesday. Rain will become widespread and heavy across Kodiak Island, coastal Kenai and southern Prince William Sound locations as well as into Southeast with several inches of rain falling by storm’s end late Wednesday. Not good news for an area that has already received nearly 20 inches of precipitation above normal. For this reason, numerous Flood Watches have been issued by the National Weather Service.

Winds will also be on the increase starting Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday night. They will start out of the south and southeast as the low-pressure system approaches, then turn southwestward as the storm moves inland. Sustained winds are forecast to be in the 30 to 40 mph range with gusts as high as 60 mph. A High Wind Watch has been issued for these areas. While there are currently no watches, warnings, or advisories, high surf and beach erosion will also be a threat from this intense storm system.

The storm’s direction over toward Southeast and the mountains south and east of town will keep much of the moisture away from Anchorage and the Valleys.

We won’t be so lucky with the next system moving out of the west coast and into Southcentral for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will still be warm enough for largely a rain event in the population centers of the lower elevations. Colder air, however, does move in late Friday and into the weekend, but so too does the dry air, and thus sunny, rather than snowy, skies.

