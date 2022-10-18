Weather Lab: Hooper Bay students learn firsthand the danger of storm surge

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey brings the Alaska’s Weather Source Weather Lab to Western Alaska.
Weather Lab: Hooper Bay students learn firsthand the destruction storm surge causes
By Melissa Frey
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather forecasts can save lives, and in Western Alaska, even the youngest people recently learned why evacuation from storms is sometimes necessary for safety.

In this week’s Weather Lab, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey takes us to Hooper Bay where we hear how students experienced the power of weather firsthand.

Check out the complete weather lab series here.

