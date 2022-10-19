A duo of storms to impact Alaska through the rest of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Active weather is keeping rain in the forecast for Southcentral this week, with even heavier rain falling across the Panhandle. A large portion of the panhandle remains under a flood watch and high wind warning, as a low in the eastern Gulf of Alaska continues to march northeast.

While the strongest winds will be felt through the Northern Inner Channels, areas as far south as Ketchikan and Petersburg will see winds as high as about 25 to 30 mph. Many waterways continue to remain elevated, but only one river in Southeast is expected to see flooding concerns. The Taiya River near Skagway is expected to crest at 17.45 feet later today, before gradually receding into the weekend.

Although other rivers in Southeast aren’t expected to see any significant issues, it’s important to always remember to stay alert. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain through the day into Thursday, could lead to some additional minor flooding from excess runoff.

While some shower activity can’t be ruled out for Southcentral through the day, the better opportunity for all will arrive overnight into Thursday. A front currently sweeping through the Bering will not only bring wet and breezy conditions to Southcentral, but colder weather into the weekend. We’ll see the rain initially begin overnight into Thursday, with a .25 to .50 inches of rain expected for many locations. The only exception will be Prince William Sound and near Seward, where up to if not more than in inch of rain can be expected. With colder air to quickly follow, there is a brief shot we could see some wintry weather Thursday night into Friday. It’s likely that snow levels will lower once more through the day Thursday, that the chance for a wintry mix could bring light accumulation to parts of Southcentral. For now expecting little to no accumulation, as most of the moisture will have already exited the region.

Into the weekend, expect drier and colder weather for the region. Highs will fall back into the mid 30s, with overnight lows in the lower 20s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

