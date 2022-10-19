Teen dead after pickup truck crash into lake near Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The teenage driver of a pickup truck died early Tuesday morning after police say it rolled off a Juneau road and into a lake.

The Juneau Police Department said in a release that two teen passengers were ejected in the crash. One man, 19, walked to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, while police say they haven’t been able to locate the other man, an 18-year-old passenger. Both are from Juneau.

Police said the driver, 19-year-old Hunter Dayton Fredrick of Juneau, was found dead by rescue divers who responded to the scene.

The department said a report of the crash first came in shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the white Chevrolet pickup lost control along Glacier Highway in Juneau, near Auke Lake. The release said members of Capital City Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

Police said the pickup flipped several times and landed in the lake, where it sank in about 14 feet of water.

Police said it was believed that the two male passengers were thrown from the truck. Police initially said they were unsure of the whereabouts of any of the three teens.

Glacier Highway was restricted to one lane for about three hours while investigators processed the scene.

Fredrick’s body will be taken to Anchorage to be assessed by the Alaska State Medical Examiner, police said.

