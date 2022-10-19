Two storms deliver strong winds and rain to Alaska this week with much colder air on the way

Tuesday’s weather update from Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey.
Two storms will deliver strong winds and rain to Alaska this week with much colder air on the way by this weekend.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While mild weather continues across Southcentral, high winds and heavy rain are moving into Southeast Alaska Tuesday night.

Much of Southeast has already seen half an inch to more than 2 and a half inches of rain Tuesday, with heavy rain likely overnight and Wednesday.

Flood warnings are in effect near Skagway, with flood watches and advisories in effect for the northern inner channels. Be prepared for high water in these areas.

The wind will also increase Tuesday night in Southeast with gusts of 40-60 mph likely for Yakutat, Skagway, and Sitka where High Wind Warnings are in effect through Wednesday morning.

Southcentral will stay mild Wednesday, but a storm moving across the Bering Sea Wednesday will deliver a wintry mix of snow and rain to much of Western Alaska, before bringing rain to Southcentral Thursday.

It’s behind this storm that cooler air will fill in across the state, with temperatures dropping more than 10 degrees in Anchorage by this weekend. That means high temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, with overnight lows dipping into the mid-20s this weekend and early next week.

Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts!

