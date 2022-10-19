Wednesday’s Powerball winnings jump over $500 million

FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday night’s Powerball has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark.

The winnings are estimated at $508 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The cash value of Wednesday’s jackpot is about $256 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t crossed the half-billion mark since Jan. 5 when tickets in Wisconsin and California split the $632.6 million jackpot.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbott Loop Elementary School is among six schools under consideration for closure by the...
6 Anchorage schools could face closure next school year
Bethel police have confirmed that the body of a Bethel man missing since September has been...
Body of Bethel man missing since September found
An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a...
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
Alaska State Troopers are searching for 62-year-old Ronald Dean Beyering of Soldotna.
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna considered ‘armed and dangerous’
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank,...
Pence warns of ‘unprincipled populism,’ ‘Putin apologists’
Teen dead after pickup truck crash into lake near Juneau
Teen dead after pickup truck crash into lake near Juneau
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
LIVE: Biden remarks on infrastructure law, to release 15M barrels from oil reserve with more possible
Oct. 19, 2022 FastCast
Oct. 19, 2022 FastCast