1 dead in plane crash near Cordova

CORDOVA, Alaska (KTUU) - One person has died in a plane crash near Cordova that was first reported on Oct. 16.

In an online dispatch, Alaska State Troopers wrote that a Friendship Air flight lost contact while on a flight plan from Yakutat to Birchwood, near Chugiak. Trooper Spokesperson Tim DeSpain wrote that the aircraft was a Piper PA-32 plane.

Troopers wrote that the U.S. Coast Guard was able to take a helicopter and locate the wreckage on Heney Ridge on Oct. 16.

“There were no signs of life observed at the crash site,” troopers wrote.

Troopers wrote that the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center located the wreckage on Oct. 17, but were unable to recover the pilot’s remains. However, they reported that the pilot was the only occupant on board at the time of the crash.

On Oct. 18, the Army National Guard helicopter search team recovered the remains, which were taken to Cordova and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

