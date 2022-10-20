Alaska Federation of Natives kicks off convention week with the AFN Tribal Conference

By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A conference room in the Egan Center in downtown Anchorage was jam-packed on Wednesday, with even more people sitting alongside the walls. The Alaska Federation of Natives kicked off its convention week Wednesday with the AFN Tribal Conference.

“A precursor to the AFN Convention with a focus on our tribes. Just strengthening our tribes,” Joe Nelson, a chairman for Sealaska and a speaker at the conference, said.

The conference featured a variety of speakers who detailed the struggles many Alaska Native communities face. Some of those speeches included discussion about broadband and infrastructure.

Both Nelson and the President of Tlingit Haida Richard Peterson spoke about the importance of unity among tribal members. Peterson said there are over 229 tribes in Alaska and that tribes need to move past their differences to work together.

“When we fight amongst ourselves, someone else wins. We aren’t doing our job to improve the lives of our citizens. We’re not improving communities,” Peterson said. “It’s critical to have these discussions, and show that we can work together and build strong relationships, build stronger communities, build a stronger Alaska.”

“That’s how we start to make progress. When we are able to be in a healthy space and work together,” Nelson said.

When tribes come together they are able to create a stronger union amongst each other, allowing them to come together as a stronger unit to fix the problems the Alaska Native communities face and increase their representation, Nelson said.

“Unity is more than a tagline, more than a theme. It’s really our only way forward, to find that sense of unity to get done what we need to get done,” Nelson said.

The discussion that Nelson and Peterson held on Wednesday aligns with the theme of 2022 AFN’s convention, “Celebrating Our Unity,” which is set to honor the unity amongst communities, families, and organizations working together to tackle ongoing problems. The conference kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the Dena’ina Center.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbott Loop Elementary School is among six schools under consideration for closure by the...
6 Anchorage schools could face closure next school year
An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a...
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
Bethel police have confirmed that the body of a Bethel man missing since September has been...
Body of Bethel man missing since September found
Alaska State Troopers are searching for 62-year-old Ronald Dean Beyering of Soldotna.
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna considered ‘armed and dangerous’
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions
Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions
ASD is recommending closing six elementary schools
Anchorage school closure recommendations goes beyond saving money, CFO says
The Anchorage School District is recommending closing six elementary schools next year
Anchorage school closure update
Alaska Zoo in critical need of frozen fish donations