Debate for the State: live blog

Alaska's gubernatorial candidates take the stage at a debate on Oct. 19, 2022.
Alaska's gubernatorial candidates take the stage at a debate on Oct. 19, 2022.(Jeremy Kashatok)
By Tim Rockey and Shannon Cole
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source, Alaska Public Media and KTOO are hosting a debate featuring all four gubernatorial candidates — Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Republican Charlie Pierce, Democrat Les Gara and nonpartisan former Gov. Bill Walker.

The debate will be moderated by Alaska’s News Source Managing Editor and Anchor Mike Ross as well as Alaska Public Media News Director Lori Townsend.

Tune in next week as the U.S. House candidates will debate at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Senate candidates will follow at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Permanent Fund Dividend

The first question asked of candidates was concerning the Permanent Fund dividend.

Charlie Pierce: “I think you know the PFD is an Alaskan right. I think there’s a statutory formula that’s been ignored for the last six years.”

Les Gara: “I believe in a strong permanent fund dividend and the problem is this governor has turned Alaskans against each other,” Gara said. “I don’t think he actually believes in the dividend, I do.”

Mike Dunleavy: “The $3,200 plus dividend that was issued to Alaskans in some of the worst economic times. I worked hard for that and other legislators worked really hard on that.”

Bill Walker: “It’s really critical that it is something you can depend upon,” Walker said. “My concern is with high dividends we have been put in the express lane for higher taxes in Alaska, and that’s what I don’t want.”

Roe v Wade

Charlie Pierce: “I would think in this country we should wrap our arms around adoptions, provide more dfedral support to promote adoptions in our state. If it is in the constitution, I’ll respect that.”

Les Gara: “I am pro choice and I am proud of that…Government telling somebody what they can do with their body, that’s government overreach,” Gara said. “The stakes in this election are very high if you believe in the right to choose.”

Mike Dunleavy: “I’m a father of three daughters. I take this issue very seriously,” Dunleavy said. “I think what you’re hearing from some of the candidates is just a lot of fear-mongering”

Bill Walker: “I have said publicly and in writing that I will veto any legislation that comes between any woman and their doctor,” Walker said. “There’s more we can do. We can certainly file legislation for contraception prescriptions to go up to a year.”

