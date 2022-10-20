Mild weather wanes, colder air to follow
Next week will be much cooler for many locations
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain is pushing across southern areas of the state as a Pacific low impacts the state through the rest of the week.
Southcentral Alaska saw very mild temperatures on Wednesday. The region will see the rain arrive starting Thursday as a second low develops off the front.
Southeast’s rainfall today: Yakutat 1.05 inches, 1.51 inches in Haines and .93 inches in Petersburg.
