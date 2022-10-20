Mild weather wanes, colder air to follow

Next week will be much cooler for many locations
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain is pushing across southern areas of the state as a Pacific low impacts the state through the rest of the week.

Southcentral Alaska saw very mild temperatures on Wednesday. The region will see the rain arrive starting Thursday as a second low develops off the front.

Southeast’s rainfall today: Yakutat 1.05 inches, 1.51 inches in Haines and .93 inches in Petersburg.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbott Loop Elementary School is among six schools under consideration for closure by the...
6 Anchorage schools could face closure next school year
An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a...
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
Bethel police have confirmed that the body of a Bethel man missing since September has been...
Body of Bethel man missing since September found
Alaska State Troopers are searching for 62-year-old Ronald Dean Beyering of Soldotna.
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna considered ‘armed and dangerous’
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Latest News

Cold air_MF 10-19-22
Mild weather wanes, colder air to follow
A duo of storms to impact Alaska through the rest of the week
A duo of storms to impact Alaska through the rest of the week
A duo of storms to impact Alaska through the rest of the week
A duo of storms to impact Alaska through the rest of the week
Tuesday's weather update from Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Two storms deliver strong winds and rain to Alaska this week with much colder air on the way