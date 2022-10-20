Widespread rain to give way to colder and drier conditions across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain has made a comeback to Southcentral, as a frontal system makes an eastward move towards Southcentral. This is keeping many areas seeing periodic rain showers for most of the day. As a result of the advancing front, winds this morning remain breezy across the region. We’ll see gusts upwards of 30 mph for parts of Southcentral through the day, with the biggest impact through the day being ponding on the roads.

Temperatures for all of Southcentral remain above freezing this morning. For most locations, temperatures remain in the mid 40s and will stay there through much of the day. We’ll see .25 to .50 inches of rain for most of Southcentral, with up to 2 inches through Prince William Sound. Into the evening hours, colder air will begin to spread into Southcentral, leading to a brief shot for a wintry mix. The better potential exists for areas east and north of Palmer, with the mountains also expected to see a fresh coating of snow. While areas at sea level likely won’t see much if any wintry mix, there is a small shot that it could occur if moisture remains.

As the system exits to the east, it will keep widespread rain and breezy conditions in Southeast. Up to an inch of rain looks possible for the region, with the heaviest rain falling through the Northern Inner Channels.

Starting Friday, colder air will advect into the region. We’ll likely hold off until Monday or Tuesday of next week to see the coldest air arrive, but for now enjoy the 40s. It’s looking more likely, that this could be our last stretch of highs in the mid 40s for quite some time.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.