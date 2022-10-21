9 Alaskan or Alaska-affiliated cross country skiers named to 2022-24 U.S. National Team

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Whether they grew up in Alaska, train in Alaska or went to college in Alaska, the 2022-23 United States National Cross Country Team is full of Alaskans or Alaska-affiliated cross country skiers on all levels.

Three Alaskan regulars are back on the A team: Rosie Brennan, Scott Patterson and JC Schoonmaker. All three participated in the last Olympic games held in Beijing, with Brennan just barely missing a Bronze medal in the women’s sprint free.

On the B team are Hailey Swirbul, Luke Jager, Gus Schumacher and Hunter Wonders.

In what might be the biggest shock of the team announcements, this year Schumacher has fallen from the A team to the B team.

On the developmental team Michael Earnhart and Zanden McMullen. Earnhart is making his first appearance on the U.S. National team after having a very successful junior career.

There are a total of 22 athletes on the team, meaning that nearly half of the team is made up of Alaskan or Alaska-affiliated skiers.

The first chance to see the Alaskans in action will be on Nov. 25-27 at the 2022-23 FIS Cross Country World Cup to be held in Ruka, Finland.

To see the full national team, click here.

