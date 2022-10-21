9 Alaskan or Alaska-affiliated cross country skiers named to 2022-24 U.S. National Team

9 Alaskan affiliated skiers make the US National Team
By Austin Sjong
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Whether they grew up in Alaska, train in Alaska or went to college in Alaska, the 2022-23 United States National Cross Country Team is full of Alaskans or Alaska-affiliated cross country skiers on all levels.

Three Alaskan regulars are back on the A team: Rosie Brennan, Scott Patterson and JC Schoonmaker. All three participated in the last Olympic games held in Beijing, with Brennan just barely missing a Bronze medal in the women’s sprint free.

On the B team are Hailey Swirbul, Luke Jager, Gus Schumacher and Hunter Wonders.

In what might be the biggest shock of the team announcements, this year Schumacher has fallen from the A team to the B team.

On the developmental team Michael Earnhart and Zanden McMullen. Earnhart is making his first appearance on the U.S. National team after having a very successful junior career.

There are a total of 22 athletes on the team, meaning that nearly half of the team is made up of Alaskan or Alaska-affiliated skiers.

The first chance to see the Alaskans in action will be on Nov. 25-27 at the 2022-23 FIS Cross Country World Cup to be held in Ruka, Finland.

To see the full national team, click here.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

