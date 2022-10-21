City begins abatement process at Centennial Campground

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Campers remaining at Centennial Campground were ordered to pack up and leave Thursday as the city began the abatement process.

Campers were notified on Oct. 4 they would have to move in just over two weeks.

Teresa Adkins was among those packing up belongings on Thursday. She was one of nearly 100 people who didn’t leave after the campground was officially closed on Oct. 1. Adkins said she didn’t want to return to the Sullivan Arena but wasn’t sure where she would go.

“I know there are some churches out there that are offering places,” Adkins said.

“Just not for my animal. So I’m just taking it day by day, honestly.”

The city was offering shelter space at the Sullivan Arena where spokesperson Corey Allen Young said 50 beds became available on Thursday.

Young also said the city was also anticipating 55 rooms at the Alex Hotel would become available soon, which, with the option of double occupancy, would offer an additional 110 beds.

The city has offered to store some camper’s belongings, but there is plenty of trash and items left behind including vehicles that don’t run.

Young said abatement at Centennial Campground will likely take several days.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.