City begins abatement process at Centennial Campground

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Campers remaining at Centennial Campground were ordered to pack up and leave Thursday as the city began the abatement process.

Campers were notified on Oct. 4 they would have to move in just over two weeks.

Teresa Adkins was among those packing up belongings on Thursday. She was one of nearly 100 people who didn’t leave after the campground was officially closed on Oct. 1. Adkins said she didn’t want to return to the Sullivan Arena but wasn’t sure where she would go.

“I know there are some churches out there that are offering places,” Adkins said.

“Just not for my animal. So I’m just taking it day by day, honestly.”

The city was offering shelter space at the Sullivan Arena where spokesperson Corey Allen Young said 50 beds became available on Thursday.

Young also said the city was also anticipating 55 rooms at the Alex Hotel would become available soon, which, with the option of double occupancy, would offer an additional 110 beds.

The city has offered to store some camper’s belongings, but there is plenty of trash and items left behind including vehicles that don’t run.

Young said abatement at Centennial Campground will likely take several days.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a...
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
Abbott Loop Elementary School is among six schools under consideration for closure by the...
6 Anchorage schools could face closure next school year
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Teen dead after pickup truck crash into lake near Juneau
Teen dead after pickup truck crash into lake near Juneau
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

Campers at Centennial Campground were packing up Thursday as abatement began
Anchorage begins abatement of Centennial Campground
A Palmer jury convicted a man on Wednesday for the brutal 2018 murder of his wife.
Willow man convicted in brutal 2018 slaying of wife
US Cross Country Ski Team announced and it features 9 Alaskans
9 Alaskan or Alaska-affiliated cross country skiers named to 2022-24 U.S. National Team
Oct. 20, 2022 FastCast
Oct. 20, 2022 FastCast