Great Alaska Shakeout: students drop, cover and hold for earthquake safety

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 10:20 a.m., what sounded like a freight train roared in room 190 at Denali Montessori in Anchorage, prompting students to act out what to do in case of an earthquake.

The school was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout according to shakeout.org, which promotes worldwide exercises that focus on earthquake education and emergency preparedness.

“So we all as a school practiced our Earthquake drill. So, we all practiced our duck, cover and hold,” teacher Erin Arno said.

Arno teaches a first, second and third-grade fusion class at the elementary school. On Thursday, she spent her morning teaching students about earthquake safety and showing them what to do in case one would occur.

Then over the school intercom, an announcement was made for the school-wide earthquake drill.

“Cover the back of your heads with your arms,” Arno said. “Get down on your knees.”

Arno then showed students how to get down on their knees “like bugs,” cover their heads, and instructed them to take shelter underneath the tables.

“Try to get under the table a little more,” Arno said as her students hunkered down waiting for the all-clear.

Arno said that drills such as the Great Alaska Shakeout are critical for students to learn, especially in Anchorage where earthquakes tend to happen more frequently.

Arno spent 16 years teaching in Bethel, where they never had an earthquake drill. However, she says it’s a critical drill for students in Anchorage to do, just as they do fire and other safety drills.

“I have them practice when there is a moose on the playground and we have to stay inside. So we’re in Alaska, these Alaska things happen. So we all want to be prepared,” Arno said.

It’s especially important to practice these drills, since earthquakes can happen at any time — even during the school year. The November 2018 quake occurred at the start of the school day. Having kids know how to react to this situation in a classroom setting is critical to ensure their safety.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.