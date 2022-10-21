Rain ends, clearing & cooling ensue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A real shift from the above-normal October temperatures takes place in the coming weekend for many areas of the state.

A low-pressure system pushing east provides a clear path for cold air to flow in behind it, and right across the state of Alaska through the next several days.

Over the weekend, cold air flows across the state from west to east, so temperatures in Southcentral Alaska will go below freezing at night. With a little ridge of high pressure edging into the region — even with sunshine expected for Southcentral — it will come with chilly daytime highs.

Rainfall was heavy in King Salmon Thursday, recording 1.16 inches. Anchorage had .28 inches of precipitation and Talkeetna measured .78 inches.

The hot spot was Kodiak with 53 degrees and the cold spot was Arctic Village, down to 6 degrees.

