Washington man indicted in relation to fentanyl overdose death

Friday's top headlines and stories across the state of Alaska.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Washington man has been indicted by an Anchorage grand jury in relation to the fentanyl overdose of a man in Chignik.

According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 40-year-old Charles Chlarson of Washington was indicted on two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. The release says that Quinn was indicted Following the Aug. 1 “fentanyl overdose death of Russell Shangin Jr.”

The release says that Chlarson will be arraigned before a Naknek Superior Court on Oct. 27. Each of the three counts Chlarson is charged with carries a potential 20-year sentence if convicted. He is currently being held on $50,000 cash performance and $25,000 cash appearance bail, with additional conditions requiring a third-party custodian.

