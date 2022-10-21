Washington man indicted in relation to fentanyl overdose death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Washington man has been indicted by an Anchorage grand jury in relation to the fentanyl overdose of a man in Chignik.

According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 40-year-old Charles Chlarson of Washington was indicted on two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. The release says that Quinn was indicted Following the Aug. 1 “fentanyl overdose death of Russell Shangin Jr.”

The release says that Chlarson will be arraigned before a Naknek Superior Court on Oct. 27. Each of the three counts Chlarson is charged with carries a potential 20-year sentence if convicted. He is currently being held on $50,000 cash performance and $25,000 cash appearance bail, with additional conditions requiring a third-party custodian.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.