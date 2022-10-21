A weekend full of sunshine along with chilly temperatures

Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the bright, but also chilly, weekend forecast.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Oct. 21 is the day the average high temperature for Anchorage drops below 40 degrees. Settle in because we won’t see that number for an average high again until April 4, a little more than five months from now.

The fog certainly settled into parts of West Anchorage this morning with visibilities less than one mile from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Friday at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Temperatures also dropped to near freezing, creating some slick spots on bridges, overpasses, and other elevated road surfaces.

As high pressure continues to build in behind Thursday’s raw, rainy, and blustery weather, sunshine will largely prevail across Southcentral by the afternoon. In addition to the dry air comes an airmass from central and eastern Russia, bringing an early winter chill to much of the 49th State and Southcentral Alaska, despite all that glorious sunshine this weekend. High temperatures for Anchorage will struggle to get much above 40 degrees Friday afternoon with only upper 30s for highs on Saturday and mid 30s for Sunday.

A storm system moving out of the Aleutians on Saturday will provide a “glancing blow” to Southcentral late Saturday into early Sunday. While a large portion of the storm’s impact stays over the Gulf of Alaska, it may track close enough to bring rain along coastal areas from Homer over to Seward and into Cordova, with light snow in the higher elevations of the Kenai Mountains south of the Sterling Highway.

In Southeast Alaska, areas of light rain will become more widely scattered Friday afternoon and end from north to south during the evening. A little bubble of high pressure (a slice of “nice,” I like to call it) brings sunny skies on Saturday, so find the sunglasses. You’ll trade them for an umbrella again on Sunday as the above-mentioned storm system causes rain to return with snow in elevations above 1,500 feet.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a...
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
A Palmer jury convicted a man on Wednesday for the brutal 2018 murder of his wife.
Willow man convicted in brutal 2018 slaying of wife
Abbott Loop Elementary School is among six schools under consideration for closure by the...
6 Anchorage schools could face closure next school year
Green Bay squad cars are seen at Bellevue and Amy streets after a 5-year-old girl was reported...
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin dies; police identify person of interest
ASD is recommending closing six elementary schools
Anchorage school closure recommendations goes beyond saving money, CFO says

Latest News

JP 7 DAY 10-20-22
Rain ends, clearing & cooling ensue
JP 7 DAY 10-20-22
Rain ends, clearing & cooling ensue
Widespread rain to give way to colder and drier conditions across Southcentral
Widespread rain to give way to colder and drier conditions across Southcentral
Widespread rain to give way to colder and drier conditions across Southcentral
Widespread rain to give way to colder and drier conditions across Southcentral