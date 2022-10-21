A weekend full of sunshine along with chilly temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Oct. 21 is the day the average high temperature for Anchorage drops below 40 degrees. Settle in because we won’t see that number for an average high again until April 4, a little more than five months from now.

The fog certainly settled into parts of West Anchorage this morning with visibilities less than one mile from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Friday at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Temperatures also dropped to near freezing, creating some slick spots on bridges, overpasses, and other elevated road surfaces.

As high pressure continues to build in behind Thursday’s raw, rainy, and blustery weather, sunshine will largely prevail across Southcentral by the afternoon. In addition to the dry air comes an airmass from central and eastern Russia, bringing an early winter chill to much of the 49th State and Southcentral Alaska, despite all that glorious sunshine this weekend. High temperatures for Anchorage will struggle to get much above 40 degrees Friday afternoon with only upper 30s for highs on Saturday and mid 30s for Sunday.

A storm system moving out of the Aleutians on Saturday will provide a “glancing blow” to Southcentral late Saturday into early Sunday. While a large portion of the storm’s impact stays over the Gulf of Alaska, it may track close enough to bring rain along coastal areas from Homer over to Seward and into Cordova, with light snow in the higher elevations of the Kenai Mountains south of the Sterling Highway.

In Southeast Alaska, areas of light rain will become more widely scattered Friday afternoon and end from north to south during the evening. A little bubble of high pressure (a slice of “nice,” I like to call it) brings sunny skies on Saturday, so find the sunglasses. You’ll trade them for an umbrella again on Sunday as the above-mentioned storm system causes rain to return with snow in elevations above 1,500 feet.

