Woman struck by vehicle in Midtown suffers life-threatening injuries

Friday's top headlines and stories across the state of Alaska.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman who was struck by a vehicle in Midtown Anchorage on Thursday night has suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, officers responded to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian collision at the intersection of Benson Boulevard and C Street in Anchorage around 8:18 p.m.

The initial investigation found that the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder SUV was headed southbound on C Street when a pedestrian walked into the road in a crosswalk at Benson, where she was hit by the SUV.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman’s identity has not been released.

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder remained at the scene and was not charged at the time, police report.

Investigation of the crash closed the intersection of C Street and Benson Boulevard until shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday.

