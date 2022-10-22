Colony Knights win first state football championship 14-7 over Juneau

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Colony Knights defeated the Juneau Huskies 14-7 in the ASAA Division I State Title game Saturday, the first football championship in school history. Junior quarterback Jack Nash tossed a touchdown to Jayce Underwood in the first half, before rushing in the game-winning score with 17 seconds remaining to bring home the trophy. Watch the video attached for a breakdown of the game.

