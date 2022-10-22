Cyclist struck, killed by taxi in Midtown, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was struck and killed by a taxi at the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street, while on a bicycle, according to a community alert.

Shortly after 10:40 p.m Friday night., the Anchorage Police Department and medics with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to the location and the driver was cooperating at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation found that an adult male driving a cab was traveling Eastbound on Benson Blvd and collided with the adult male bicyclist in the crosswalk,” police wrote.

Police say the male was declared deceased at the scene.

According to the online update, all lanes were reopened shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Next-of-kin notifications are still being completed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

