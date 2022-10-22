F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78

Red Bull chief Dietrich Mateschitz speaks on June 13, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria. The Austrian...
Red Bull chief Dietrich Mateschitz speaks on June 13, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria. The Austrian billionaire, co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died, officials with the Red Bull racing team said, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. He was 78.(AP Photo/Andreas Schaad, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78.

Officials with the Red Bull racing team at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, said Saturday that Mateschitz had died.

Mateschitz gained fame as the public face of Red Bull, an Austrian-Thai conglomerate that says it sold nearly 10 billion cans of its caffeine and taurine-based drink in 172 countries worldwide last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Woman struck by vehicle in Midtown suffers life-threatening injuries
Locally grown potatoes get processed into 5lb bags at VanderWeele Farm in Palmer.
Where are the Alaska Grown potatoes?
Anchorage authorities begin abatement process at Centennial Campground
City begins abatement process at Centennial Campground
A Palmer jury convicted a man on Wednesday for the brutal 2018 murder of his wife.
Willow man convicted in brutal 2018 slaying of wife
The many faces of Anchorage’s homeless population
The many faces of Anchorage’s homeless population