Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die

Crews responded to the scene where a single-engine plane crashed into a building, resulting in a fire and the death of those on board the plane. (WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport on Friday.

City officials said on their Facebook page that no one was injured in the building but that “those on the plane have perished.”

The crash sparked a fire at the building near Hope Chapel.

Keene Mayor George Hansel says the two people who died have not been identified.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Woman struck by vehicle in Midtown suffers life-threatening injuries
Locally grown potatoes get processed into 5lb bags at VanderWeele Farm in Palmer.
Where are the Alaska Grown potatoes?
Anchorage authorities begin abatement process at Centennial Campground
City begins abatement process at Centennial Campground
A Palmer jury convicted a man on Wednesday for the brutal 2018 murder of his wife.
Willow man convicted in brutal 2018 slaying of wife
The many faces of Anchorage’s homeless population
The many faces of Anchorage’s homeless population

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Anchorage police responded to a Midtown intersection where a cyclist was struck and killed by a...
Cyclist struck, killed by taxi in Midtown, police say
Crews responded to the scene where a single-engine plane crashed into a building, resulting in...
Neighborhood reacts to fatal, fiery plane crash in New Hampshire
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show