Weekend sunshine for much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A cold air mass will have temperatures dropping over Alaska as we go through the weekend.

But it does have a benefit — we’ll see drier conditions and sunshine during the day.

There are no advisories or warnings to worry about as we head into the weekend either.

Snowfall is lingering in the interior, but will taper off Saturday. Rain showers over Southeast Alaska will also drop off by Saturday morning.

High pressure builds north to keep skies clear over Southwest, Southcentral, Interior and Southeast as the weekend gets underway.

Hot spot Friday went to Kodiak with 52 degrees. Cold spot was Arctic Village with 10.

