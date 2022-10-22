Weekend sunshine for much of Alaska

Cold air cools down the state too
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A cold air mass will have temperatures dropping over Alaska as we go through the weekend.

But it does have a benefit — we’ll see drier conditions and sunshine during the day.

There are no advisories or warnings to worry about as we head into the weekend either.

Snowfall is lingering in the interior, but will taper off Saturday. Rain showers over Southeast Alaska will also drop off by Saturday morning.

High pressure builds north to keep skies clear over Southwest, Southcentral, Interior and Southeast as the weekend gets underway.

Hot spot Friday went to Kodiak with 52 degrees. Cold spot was Arctic Village with 10.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Palmer jury convicted a man on Wednesday for the brutal 2018 murder of his wife.
Willow man convicted in brutal 2018 slaying of wife
An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a...
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
Locally grown potatoes get processed into 5lb bags at VanderWeele Farm in Palmer.
Where are the Alaska Grown potatoes?
Anchorage authorities begin abatement process at Centennial Campground
City begins abatement process at Centennial Campground
Abbott Loop Elementary School is among six schools under consideration for closure by the...
6 Anchorage schools could face closure next school year

Latest News

JP-7 day forecast 10-21-22
Weekend sunshine for much of Alaska
Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the bright, but also chilly, weekend forecast.
A weekend full of sunshine along with chilly temperatures
JP 7 DAY 10-20-22
Rain ends, clearing & cooling ensue
JP 7 DAY 10-20-22
Rain ends, clearing & cooling ensue