Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia

2 Russians who landed on St. Lawrence Island now seeking asylum in the US
By The Associated Press and MARK THIESSEN
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Alaska’s senior U.S. senator says two Russian Indigenous Siberians were so scared of having to fight the war in Ukraine, they chanced everything to take a small boat across the treacherous Bering Sea to reach American soil.

The two landed earlier this month near Gambell, on Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Strait, where they asked for asylum.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says the two feared for their lives because Russia is targeting minority populations for conscription into service in Ukraine. Murkowski says she met with the two Siberians recently but didn’t provide more details about exactly when or where the meeting took place or where their asylum process stood.

