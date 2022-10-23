Some clouds & fog into early Sunday with sunshine by afternoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Plenty of fog and frost greeted early morning risers in the Anchorage area and much of Southcentral early Saturday morning. Morning low temperatures dropped into the mid-to-upper 20s across the bowl, the Valleys, and much of the Kenai Peninsula. By mid-morning, however, the fog had lifted and mixed out revealing a light blue sky and plenty of golden sunshine. Despite all that sunshine, high temperatures only reached the middle 30s in the Anchorage area with middle 40s common across Prince William Sound and southern Kenai Peninsula locations.

High clouds started arriving early Saturday evening across Anchorage in association with an area of low pressure moving out of the northern Alaska Peninsula toward Kodiak Island. This storm system will generally move in an east-southeasterly direction into Sunday keeping much of the energy and moisture over the northern and central Gulf of Alaska before moving into central and southern areas of Southeast. Here, rain will become steady and locally heavy mid-day, then gradually taper off to showers early Monday morning. Winds will also be blustery throughout the middle to latter portion of the day out of the east to southeast between 15 and 25 mph with gusts occasionally reaching 35 to 45 mph.

Cold, high pressure originating from Siberia and the Arctic Ocean remains the dominant weather feature to start the last full week of the month. Frosty mornings will become sunny, but chilly afternoons with light winds. Clouds begin to arrive Tuesday as part of our next storm system. Widespread light snow will overspread Southcentral from west to east late Tuesday evening, then continue off-and-on throughout Wednesday, and possibly not ending until Thursday morning. If the computer models continue to stay consistent in their output, the Anchorage area will be looking at the first “plowable” snow of the 2022/2023 winter season. Stay tuned...

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.