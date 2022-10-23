Spectacular display of aurora early Saturday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Both late owls and very early morning risers were treated with a brilliant display of the northern lights on Saturday, mainly between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Our photo and video inbox was flooded with breath-taking, and awe-inspiring streams of green, yellow, pink, red, purple, etc. all across the state from Savoonga on St. Lawrence Island in the northern Bering Sea to Soldotna on the Kenai Peninsula. There were so many we simply had to put together a little display of our own as a way to say “thank you” for sending! We certainly do love seeing and sharing all of Alaska’s wonder, so please keep them coming! You can submit by clicking on the “Submit photos and videos” in the blue banner at the top.

While the level of aurora activity is projected to be slightly higher tonight across the state, high level clouds across Southcentral will dim the brightness of any light show, if able to be seen at all. But fear not! The activity levels will stay in this low-to-moderate category through the middle of next week. Forecasts for late next week into next weekend already show aurora levels moving back into the high category.

The aurora goes in an eleven year cycle along with the solar activity. We reached the minimum in December 2019 so we are still on the increase for another few years so more good aurora is on the horizon, no pun intended -- okay, it was a little intended. Happy sky watching, Alaska!

