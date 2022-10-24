907 Sports: Hear from the Nash family on how they helped the Colony Knights to the first Div. I state football title in school history

Head coach Robbie Nash and his son Quarterback Jack Nash talk after a nail biting championship football game.
By Austin Sjong
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Colony High School head football coach Robbie Nash and his son — quarterback Jack Nash — discuss their emotions following a nail-biting championship football game, which the Knights won 14-7 over another Alaska powerhouse, Juneau-Douglas.

The Anchorage Wolverines were also back in town and had a home opener to remember.

All that and more with your host Austin Sjong.

