907 Sports: Hear from the Nash family on how they helped the Colony Knights to the first Div. I state football title in school history
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Colony High School head football coach Robbie Nash and his son — quarterback Jack Nash — discuss their emotions following a nail-biting championship football game, which the Knights won 14-7 over another Alaska powerhouse, Juneau-Douglas.
The Anchorage Wolverines were also back in town and had a home opener to remember.
All that and more with your host Austin Sjong.
