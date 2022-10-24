Clear & cold to start the week then a mid-week snowstorm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure remains in control over much of the state, including Southcentral, through Tuesday morning. This will mean a continuation of frosty nights and early mornings with temperatures in dropping into the lower 20s in Anchorage, but mid-to-upper teens for the hillside, the Valleys, and portions of the Kenai Peninsula.

Our next storm system arrives on Tuesday with thickening clouds during the day, and snow likely starting to fall from west to east across town just in time for the evening commute, so make plans now to factor in extra travel time to make it home safely from work, school, etc. The storm is expected to continue to impact the area through very late Wednesday night or very early Thursday morning. There’s no question that by storm’s end there will be snow on the ground, just how much snow is a different question. Our current computer model guidance is split between there being just a few inches to several inches. Whatever is on the ground though will likely stay there until it melts next spring.

Either way, there will likely be enough to shovel and plow, so do spend the next day and a half to bring out all the winter weather equipment from storage. This is also a good reminder make sure your car and tires are in good shape for winter road conditions as well. Stay with your Alaska’s News and Weather Source team for updates on the forecast heading into mid-week.

