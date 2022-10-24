Iditarod removes vaccine requirement for 2023 race

By Tim Rockey
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After three years of rigorous COVID-19 precautions, the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will no longer require mushers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A post on the organization’s website announced the change early Monday morning.

“While the Iditarod continues to recommend Covid vaccinations for our entire community, we will not be mandating vaccinations for Iditarod mushers, staff or volunteers for the 2023 race,” the post said. “With regard to testing protocols, we are evaluating needs in conjunction with medical advisors, Iditarod communities, partners and stakeholders, while concurrently accounting for the projected trajectory of Covid cases in Alaska up until the race start.”

The 2020 Iditarod began as the world was just learning about COVID-19, and teams finished the race having to adhere to different protocols than were in place when the race began. The post says that the Iditarod organizers “spent considerable time and resources on testing protocols” over the last two years.

“Our ultimate goal is to keep mushers, volunteers, and communities along the Southern Route safe, and we appreciate your understanding and patience as we sort through the appropriate testing and mitigation protocols,” the post said. “We will inform you with updates as we get closer to March 4, 2023, the start of Iditarod Fifty-One.”

