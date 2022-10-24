Sunshine remains, with snow returning into Tuesday evening

1 to 3 inches of snow is expected for parts of Southcentral into Wednesday
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures across Southcentral are hovering anywhere from the teens to the upper 30s near the gulf coast. It’s one of the coldest mornings that we’ve seen all season long, with even colder temperatures expected through the rest of the week.

Although we are starting off with temperatures on the chillier side this morning, afternoon highs will warm quite nicely under sunny skies. It’s possible we’ll see highs today warm back into the 30s and 40s for a large portion of Southcentral. The only exception will be the valley, where highs will hover near freezing and the Copper River Basin with highs in the teens.

Starting tonight into Tuesday, clouds will begin to increase once again across the region. An area of low pressure moving west to east across the Bering will be our next weather maker, bring snow to much of Southcentral by Tuesday evening. Multiple areas from Southwest Alaska to Southcentral remain under winter weather alerts, for the potential for heavy snow and areas of wintry mix.

The first half of Tuesday will be dry across the region, with the snow expected to arrive into the afternoon and evening hours. The Western Kenai Peninsula remains under a winter weather advisory for 2 to 6 inches of snow, with the heaviest falling north of Soldotna. It’s possible areas along the Gulf Coast of Alaska could see a shot of rain if not a wintry mix, as warmer air initially pushes into the region.

The system will continue to pull off to the east, with snow for all coming to an end through Wednesday.

The rest of the week, colder air will return to Southcentral. It’s possible by weeks end that highs hover in the 20s, with overnight lows sitting in the 10s.

