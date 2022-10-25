1 dead, another critically injured in Kenai Peninsula collision

By Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STERLING, Alaska (KTUU) - One driver is dead and another suffered serious injuries Monday after a head-on crash on the Sterling Highway.

Alaska State Troopers say officers responded to the scene at mile 72.5 around 1:40 p.m. Monday on a report of a collision involving two vehicles.

Troopers say a silver 2014 Subaru Impreza driven by 28-year-old Griffin Powley-Webb of Anchorage crossed the center line and hit the tan 2010 Toyota pickup driven by 71-year-old Ann Mary Gabler of Anchorage.

Powley-Webb was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while Gabler was airlifted to a hospital with “serious injury.” Troopers said they believe Powley-Webb crossed over into the northbound lane of the highway, just a few miles outside of Sterling.

Troopers said an investigation into the crash is ongoing and next of kin have been notified.

