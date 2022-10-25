Accumulating snow for Southcentral, with biting cold to close out October

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet this morning, with temperatures once again falling into the teens and twenties. The chill in the air is just a taste of what’s to come, following a round of snow that will move through Southcentral later today.

While the morning is starting off with clear and quiet conditions, clouds will quickly build into the region through the day. Overcast skies will arrive as early as midmorning for many areas, with the snow looking to follow after about 1 to 2 pm across much of Southcentral. The snow will begin along coastal regions of the Kenai and gradually lift north through the day. A touch of warm air will arrive with the incoming snow, leading to areas of wintry mix for coastal regions from the Kenai to Prince William Sound. Further inland, all snow can be expected as highs will to pout near freezing.

We’ll see 1 to 3 inches of snow on average for inland regions. It’s possible that the majority of inland areas see around an inch of snow, with localized heavier amounts into Wednesday bringing totals to 3 inches for some locations. Higher totals can be expected across Western Kenai Peninsula, where a winter weather advisory remains in place through Wednesday morning. The highest snow totals across Southcentral will likely occur north of Soldotna along Cook Inlet. It’s here were 2 to 7 inches of snow can be expected.

As the snow comes to an end, colder air will filter into Southcentral. We’ll see the precipitation shift to Southeast, where portions of the Northern Panhandle could see some accumulating snow into the night. The vast majority of Southeast will see rain showers and winds, with the panhandle gearing up for a wet stretch of weather ahead.

We’ll see temperatures fall into the 20s for highs this weekend, with overnight lows easily falling into the teens.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.