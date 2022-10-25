Early voting has begun state-wide for the November 8 election

Monday's top headlines and stories across Alaska.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:38 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state-wide election is still two weeks away, but starting Monday, Oct. 24, Alaskans can cast their votes in early in-person voting. The Alaska Division of Elections website lists early voting locations and hours throughout the state.

In Anchorage, early voting is available at Anchorage City Hall, located at 632 West 6th Avenue, and at the Region II Elections Office at 2525 Gambell Street. The regional office is now open seven days a week, up to and including election day on Nov. 8.

Voting absentee by mail is another option for people who want to cast their votes before election day. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29 and can be done online.

The American Civil Liberties Association cautions people to be very careful about filling out the back of the absentee ballot that must include a witness signature. The ACLU initiated a lawsuit against the state after numerous ballots were rejected from rural Alaska during the special election primary to fill the late Don Young’s seat in congress. Most of the rejected ballots lacked a witness signature.

“We do definitely have concerns about this election,” ACLU Alaska Director Mara Kimmel said. “Which is why we are happy to be working with the state to make sure that the word is getting out about how to properly fill out a ballot, but again, this is a short-term fix. And long term, the state needs a mechanism and a process to ensure that if somebody doesn’t cast a ballot the right way, that they have an opportunity to go in and fix that.”

Absentee ballots put in the mail will require two stamps and must be postmarked on or before election day. People can also drop off their absentee ballots in person at any of the early voting locations.

