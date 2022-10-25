Grunwald drops out as Pierce’s running mate for governor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Edie Grunwald has announced that she is withdrawing as the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce, citing her desire to “advocate and supporter of respectful treatment of women.”

Last week, a former employee of Pierce’s while he was mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment. Pierce has not yet responded to emails or phone calls asking about whether he intends to continue campaigning or drop out of the race for governor.

“I’ve reached the decision to withdraw. It’s unfortunate, I would really like to make a difference with Alaskans and do the right thing and it’s very unfortunate that you know, right now my running mate Charlie Pierce has some allegations against him and I have no knowledge of what happened,” Grunwald said in an interview. “I think that it’s just really important that I take a stance and show that I do advocate and support respectful treatment of women in the workplace.”

The ticket of Pierce and Grunwald finished fourth in the August primary election with 12,458 votes. The Nov. 8 general election is just two weeks away.

Grunwald said that she communicated with Pierce that she was dropping out as his running mate. A statement from Grunwald was sent to members of the press Tuesday afternoon.

“I believe my stepping down at this time is in the best interest of Alaskans and a demonstration of my support for all women, regardless of political affiliation,” Grunwald said in the statement. “There are recent circumstances surrounding my Gubernatorial running mate, Charlie Pierce, which have led me to make the decision to withdraw from the Pierce-Grunwald for Governor campaign team.”

In last week’s Debate for the State hosted by Alaska Public Media, Alaska’s News Source and KTOO, Gov. Mike Dunleavy asked his supporters to rank Pierce second on their ballots. In a statement to the Alaska Beacon, Dunelavy did not say whether he would withdraw his support for Pierce’s campaign.

