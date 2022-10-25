Light snow on the way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It might be hard to believe with Monday’s deep blue sunny sky and the brilliant, glowing sunset that there’s a snowstorm coming. A mainly clear sky will continue through the overnight yielding a mostly sunny start to Tuesday. Clouds, however, will quickly increase from the southwest during the day.

Snow arrives first across the western Kenai Peninsula Tuesday afternoon where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for 2 to 6 inches of snow by the storm’s end early Wednesday.

Snow spreads into the Anchorage bowl and up into the Valley just in time for the evening commute, but accumulations are expected to be lighter, generally in the 1 to 3-inch range.

Please be extra cautious when traveling Tuesday evening. Allow for plenty of extra travel time and braking distance between you and the person ahead of you.

Snow ends early Wednesday morning for all of Southcentral, but there will still be slick and slippery conditions for the morning commute. Again, please be extra cautious and allow for plenty of travel time and braking distance. Keep the sunglasses handy as sunshine will strongly reflect back with fresh snow on the ground.

Behind the storm, cold air will get drawn southward into Southcentral on blustery winds on Thursday. Temperatures Friday morning will start in the middle teens, and only reach the lower to middle 20s. Another round of light snow could graze the area Friday night into Saturday.

