Maine man appeals convictions, sentences in Alaska murder

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Maine - A Maine man who was convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a woman in Alaska in 1993 is appealing his convictions and sentences.

The Sun Journal newspaper reports that Steven H. Downs filed a notice of his appeal Monday with the Alaska Court of Appeals.

A jury in February found Downs guilty of murder and sexual assault in the death of Sophie Sergie in a dorm on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus in 1993.

He was later sentenced to 75 years in prison. Sergie’s death baffled investigators until a DNA match using genetic genealogy tracing led them to Downs, who was arrested in 2019 in Maine.

